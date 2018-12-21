Bladen GOP chairman previously hired McCrae Dowless but says he wouldn’t now

“I only said I talked, in fact, once of the people that was at the meeting the day that Mark came in. When I heard—and I would think it was sometime just a week or two before Christmas of last year, I overheard or, in fact, it was two of us discussion when it was told so me so I wouldn’t say I overheard it, I heard it directly, they told me that McCrae had been involved in some sort of insurance scam or some illegal policy thing and she—the best I remember, this lady that told me this—told me it was something to do with insurance on a truck or something, that maybe a truck burned or something of that sort. It happened a long time ago, I didn’t know any details, that was all I did—didn’t know where to find out anything. But I did go to one of the people that was there when, uh, we met with Mark and I told them that I had heard that and they said that they were sure that before Mark hired him that everything was probably checked out and there was probably not anything to it. And if there was, it was a long time ago and he’d probably paid his price and he’d been straight and honest since then.”