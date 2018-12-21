Autopsy: Charlotte infant suffered from starvation, blunt force trauma

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three-month-old Majestic Bush suffered neglect during his first and only few months of life, according to an autopsy released Friday.
Majestic died in January 2017. His mother, 30-year-old Chaz Bush, was charged with murder and felony child neglect in the boy’s death.
Majestic was wearing a blue footie pajama sleeper and a heavily soiled diaper when he died, the autopsy report shows.
The boy also appeared malnourished, the autopsy states, with his ribs visible. He also had a skull fracture with dried blood above his right ear.
The call came in in January 2017 to the 300 block of Harrison Street, where medical officials found the infant unresponsive. Majestic was pronounce dead at the scene.
According to the autopsy, Majestic died from complications of starvation with contributing effects of bling trauma head injury.
Chaz Bush was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail and placed under a $250,000 bond.
