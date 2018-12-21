AP-NORC Poll: Christmas carols favored over Billboard hits

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2017 file photo, Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York. A poll shows more Americans are favoring Christmas carols over recent Billboard hits, while longtime classics and recent comedies are the most preferred to watch during the holiday season. A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows “Silent Night” as the country’s most popular, despite Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” becoming the highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 holiday hit in 60 years. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File) (Brent N. Clarke)