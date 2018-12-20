VIDEO: Mugsy & Michael have been reunited

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Mugsy and his owner have been reunited!
Mugsy is the Boston Terrier that many in the Tri-State have been searching for the past couple of days.
We’re told by Gibson County Animal Services they found Mugsy early Thursday morning at a Denny’s in Oakland City.
Late Monday, Michael Sanders was paying for gas at the Thortons on South Green River Road when his car was stolen.
Inside the car was his wallet, phone, winter coat, and Mugsy. According to Sanders, Mugsy serves as his service animal, helping him cope with PTSD. Gibson County Animal Services say they found Mugsy along with Sander’s car at that Denny’s.
“I was just saying to everybody, the only thing I want is my dog, my best friend," Sanders said. ""This is my Christmas right here. Everything is...nothing could be so much better for me."
The call came into the Gibson County Animal Shelter early in the morning. Brenda Foley, the director of the animal shelter, says that Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies were towing Sanders car back to Evansville when they say Mugsy inside.
“Our 2AM calls are not always this happy, so this is a happy one and we’re glad to be a part of that," said Foley.
“You know last night I was just fighting to get myself to sleep," said Sanders. "Then early this morning I got the news and I was just like I couldn’t go to sleep, even if I wanted to. It was like now I don’t want to go to sleep. I can’t sit still...It was the longest six hours of my life just waiting to get up here, and it was the best...the best longest six hours of my life.”
Sanders says he’s thankful to everyone who shared his story and spread the word about Mugsy.
“This has been a chirstmas miracle," Sanders said.
Jim Stratman was there when Mugsy and Michael were reunited. Watch his story later today on 14 News.
Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.