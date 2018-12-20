4-Star QB Recruit signs with UNC over FSU

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - 4 star recruit quarterback Sam Howell is no stranger to making big plays. But this one might just be his biggest yet. After verbally committing to Florida State University back in March— come 2019, Howell will now be suiting up in Carolina blue.
“I’m excited that I signed, I’m just ready to go to work,” says Howell.
Howell is a big addition for the Tar heels, especially managing to flip the 4 star recruit Quarterback from an ACC rival.
“I mean it was hard telling Florida State ‘no’,” explained Howell. “You know, I love all those guys down there, all the players and commits.”
Howell brings his set of strengths to the UNC team, leaving Sun Valley High school with a packed resume. He set a number of Union County records and also set a state record this season. But Howell says after verbally committing to FSU back in March, UNC still lingered on his mind.
“I mean I grew up, I wanted to play for one of the schools in state, I’m closer to home,” says Howell.
“We went up there with coach brown a couple of times and we just felt comfortable with that coaching staff and that university so we felt like that was best for us.”
“I still love Florida State and I wish them the best of luck.”
The regular season may be over for Howell—but you still have a chance to see him in action before he takes to the collegiate stage. Howell is set to play in the All-American bowl, scheduled for Jan. 5 in San Antonio, Texas.
