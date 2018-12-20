Skull found 150 miles away from body identified as 24-year-old man

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The North Carolina Medical Examiners Office says a skull found earlier this month has been identified and belongs to a body found around 150 miles away in October.
The body of 24-year-old Varcy Locklear was found on Oct. 30 in Enfield, NC on a train track.
According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1200 block of Heritage Drive in Rex, NC on Dec. 11 after what has been identified as Locklear’s skull was found near the CSX railroad tracks by a surveying crew shortly after 3 p.m.
Rex is around 150 miles away from where the body was found in Enfield.
According to a press release from RCSO, the initial incident is being investigated by Enfield Police Department and Pembroke Police Department.
RCSO will also be involved in the investigation.
The release goes on to say that Locklear appears to have been a stowaway on a train when he struck a bridge as he was traveling north bound.
Anyone with information is asked to contact theMajor Damien McLean or Lt. Brandon Patterson at 910-671-3100.
