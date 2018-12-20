Sheriff’s Office: The Grinch is delivering jury duty scams in Mecklenburg County for the holidays

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials say scammers are targeting citizens in Mecklenburg County with false jury duty calls.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is warning all citizens to be aware of the scam that continues to occur in the area.
Officials say reports are of a caller impersonating a Deputy Sheriff from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and threatening to arrest the individual for missing jury duty.
The impersonator convinces the person to pay hundreds of dollars using prepaid cards to avoid jail time.
Recently, law enforcement officials say they’ve heard from residents who have received calls and the scammers threaten immediate arrest if the unsuspecting victim doesn’t pay.
On Dec. 13, the sheriff’s office said they received two reports of citizens, one a senior citizen, who was contacted by an individual claiming to be a Sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
They were told that a warrant for arrests had been issued due to missing jury duty. The citizens purchased Visa/Mastercard gift cards for hundreds of dollars, called the individual back and provided the card numbers.
Officials say jury duty scams or similar scams are not uncommon in Mecklenburg County.
Authorities ensure that the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office will never contact residents by telephone to arrange payment to avoid arrest.
Scammers often use the names of actual Sheriff’s Office employees and local telephone numbers that appear to be associated with the office on Caller ID through special technology.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says they never ask for personal information such as social security numbers, credit card numbers, money or any other sensitive financial information by telephone.
Please avoid providing the requested information if you receive a telephone call and always hang up on the caller.
Citizens are advised to report any call that you believe to be fraudulent to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling (980) 314-5002 or by calling 911.
