ServiceMac to open new office, create 1,000 jobs in Lancaster County

ServiceMac to open new office, create 1,000 jobs in Lancaster County
(WBTV Graphic)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 19, 2018 at 10:54 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 10:54 PM

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - ServiceMac, a mortgage subservicing company, announced plans to open a new office facility in Lancaster County Wednesday.

The company’s $24 million investment is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs to the county over the next five years.

According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the facility will be located in Indian Land.

The company plans to move into a 100,000-square-foot office facility in the Bailes Ridge Corporate Park, located in Indian Land.

Hiring for the new positions is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2019, and interested applicants are encouraged to visit the company’s careers page for more information.

Led by industry veteran Bob Caruso, ServiceMac is backed by some of the leading practitioners in the mortgage servicing industry. Committed to providing a robust, scalable and digitally-driven subservicing process, the company features full lifecycle management, end-to-end compliance and tailored solutions to fit clients’ operations and priorities. ServiceMac aims to bring superior technology, products and services to the mortgage industry, bolstered by personalized service and support with the utmost focus on customer satisfaction.
Release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

A $100,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Lancaster County to assist with costs associated with the project.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.