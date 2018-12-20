ServiceMac to open new office, create 1,000 jobs in Lancaster County

Led by industry veteran Bob Caruso, ServiceMac is backed by some of the leading practitioners in the mortgage servicing industry. Committed to providing a robust, scalable and digitally-driven subservicing process, the company features full lifecycle management, end-to-end compliance and tailored solutions to fit clients’ operations and priorities. ServiceMac aims to bring superior technology, products and services to the mortgage industry, bolstered by personalized service and support with the utmost focus on customer satisfaction.

Release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce