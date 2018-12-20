ServiceMac to open new office, create 1,000 jobs in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - ServiceMac, a mortgage subservicing company, announced plans to open a new office facility in Lancaster County Wednesday.
The company’s $24 million investment is expected to create around 1,000 new jobs to the county over the next five years.
According to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the facility will be located in Indian Land.
The company plans to move into a 100,000-square-foot office facility in the Bailes Ridge Corporate Park, located in Indian Land.
Hiring for the new positions is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2019, and interested applicants are encouraged to visit the company’s careers page for more information.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
A $100,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Lancaster County to assist with costs associated with the project.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.