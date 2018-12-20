Seal that made a splash on SC’s shore returns to the ocean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A seal that spent more than 12 hours laying on the sand near 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach has returned home.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed the seal headed back into the ocean around 2 a.m. Thursday.
The harbor seal was a rare sight along the Grand Strand’s shores and attracted a throng of onlookers since coming ashore late Wednesday morning.
Initial indications were the marine mammal may have suffered a shark bite on one of its flippers. A veterinarian examined the pup and determined it was in good health.
Myrtle Beach police officers kept an eye on the seal until it made its way back to its watery home.
In a social media post, the Myrtle Beach Police Department thanked everyone who reached out about the seal’s well-being. Officers asked that people on the beach view the mammal from a distance and “allow our visitor space.”
