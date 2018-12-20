Salisbury house fire being investigated as possible arson

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Investigators are working to determine what sparked a house fire in Salisbury Wednesday night.
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of S. Titan Drive.
Salisbury police say the case is being investigated as possible arson as there were reports of “suspicious activity.”
A pickup truck was seen at the house right before the fire started, police say, and no one was inside the home when the fire started.
No one was injured in the fire but the home sustained damage.
