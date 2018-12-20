Rain-soaked year continues as heavy rain falls continues through the night

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Rain, rain go away, come again another day (or just don’t. That would be fine too!) In Charlotte, we’ve surpassed a 16 inch surplus on rainfall for 2018, and we’re not done yet. Rain will continue through this evening heavy at times, before a little lull develops overnight. By Friday, we will see more spotty showers than steady rain, but there could be a rumble of thunder in a few spots and it will be gray and damp all day long.
By the time the rain winds down late Friday, most of the WBTV viewing area will receive between one and two inches of rain, though amounts could be locally higher in the mountains where a flood watch remains in effect through Friday.
Speaking of the mountains, if you’re headed that way, you should know that as the system pulls out Friday night into Saturday morning, very gusty winds and snow showers will be likely in the mountains as cold air wraps around. The population centers of Boone and Blowing Rock likely won’t see more than an inch or so of snow, but several inches of new snow could accumulate at ski resort level.
The weekend looks much better with the return of the sun! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both weekend days and the nice weather will continue right through Christmas Day.
Enjoy your evening.
