Rain-soaked year continues as heavy rain falls continues through the night

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Rain, rain go away, come again another day (or just don’t. That would be fine too!) In Charlotte, we’ve surpassed a 16 inch surplus on rainfall for 2018, and we’re not done yet. Rain will continue through this evening heavy at times, before a little lull develops overnight. By Friday, we will see more spotty showers than steady rain, but there could be a rumble of thunder in a few spots and it will be gray and damp all day long.