Police say woman’s unsuccessful robbery attempt landed her in jail

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman’s apparent attempt to rob a convenience store didn’t work out very well for her, according to police.
April Lynn Harris, 33, was charged with attempted common law robbery and two drug charges. Bond was set at $6000.
Police say Harris walked into the Pop Shoppe on West Innes Street just after 9:00 pm on Wednesday night and demanded money from the clerk at the cash register.
The clerk refused to hand it over, so Harris left.
The clerk was able to get a description of Harris and a tag number from the car she was in, and a little while later, police spotted the car and Harris in East Spencer.
Harris was arrested and taken to jail.
