Police looking for woman missing from Matthews

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking for a woman who was reported missing from Matthews Wednesday.
According to the Matthews Police Department, 32-year-old Amy Elizabeth Provissiero was last seen in the 10800 block of Monroe Road.
She was reportedly last seen sometime between 5:45 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
She was driving a maroon 2007 Honda Odyssey van with a North Carolina license plate of: EBS-7440.
Provissiero is described as a white female, who stands 5′2” tall and weighs 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
