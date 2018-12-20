Suspended elementary school administrators return after reports of students ‘inappropriately touching’ classmate

PINEVILLE, NC (WBTV) - The principal and assistant principal at Pineville Elementary school have returned to work after being suspended with pay following an incident involving inappropriate touching between an 8-year-old male and female student.
Principal Brian Doerer and assistant principal Kathryn Trotter were suspended as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools investigated the incident.
The incident reportedly involved inappropriate touching of the outer area of a student’s clothing by another student on the school’s playground.
The mother of the student who was inappropriately touched says she received a call from the principal letting her know what happened.
“{They) said ‘your daughter was in an incident on the playground. A little boy tackled her to the ground, forced another boy to put his hand and grab her in her crotch area and as she was trying to get up, the boy that pinned her down, pulled her pants down’,” recalled the worried parent.
The mother claims it wasn’t until she arrived at the school and spoke with the principal that she was told the incident took place several hours earlier in the day.
Doerer and Trotter returned to their leadership positions Tuesday after the conclusion of an internal personnel review.
Tracey Hayes and Earl R. French were both named as the interim principal and assistant principal, respectively.
