Man seriously injured during shooting north of uptown Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | December 20, 2018 at 5:06 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 5:40 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting north of uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened near the 1000 block of Druid Circle around 4 a.m.

Police on the scene told WBTV the victim is a male and has life threatening injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

It is not clear what led to the shooting or if police are searching for a gunman.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available.

