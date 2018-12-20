Man seriously injured during shooting north of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting north of uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened near the 1000 block of Druid Circle around 4 a.m.
Police on the scene told WBTV the victim is a male and has life threatening injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.
It is not clear what led to the shooting or if police are searching for a gunman.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available.
