Parents, students, community pack North Rowan High for consolidation meeting

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - The auditorium at North Rowan High was pretty much filled to capacity on Wednesday night. Lots of parents, neighbors, and students turned out, many to tell the school board, "don’t close our school.”
The meeting began quietly enough. The school board made the presentation on why they say it’s necessary to close and consolidate aging schools that are under capacity, such as North Rowan. But when the instruction was given for everyone to move into classrooms for small group discussions, some said they would not go.
“We feel that the small group setting is an effort to divide and conquer, to put us into small groups where we can’t be together,” said Randy Gettys. “It’s a plan that is essentially going to wipe this school off the face of the map. It’s the largest employer in this town, the cultural center of this community.”
Eventually, most did go into the classrooms, but even there it was clear that many are opposed to the possibility of losing North Rowan High.
“The information that’s being put out, we’re all discouraged," said Spencer Mayor pro-tem Sharon Hovis. “I know you’re saying you’re not going to close it down, but right now, this is where we are.”
The classrooms discussions lasted about thirty minutes. Not enough time, many said, for everyone to be heard.
“Honestly only 6 or 7 people in my room got to speak," said Melissa Bryan, “...out of about 40, probably.”
The school board pointed out that North is well below capacity and that it’s expensive to maintain the 60 year old building, but many here see it as an essential part of the community, and want another solution that would keep the doors open.
“I’m against closing down North Rowan. North Rowan is not the oldest school in the district. I feel like we should keep pour school open and maybe get some vocational classes here," said Shay Geter. “All three of my boys have been through this school, my grandson is here now, I want him to graduate from North Rowan High School.”
