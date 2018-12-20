Parents charged after 10-month-old girl dies in Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - A couple was charged after their 10-month-old baby girl was found dead at a residence in Concord in May.
According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, on May 24, officials received a 911 call in reference to an unresponsive 10-month-old girl in the 9700 block of Knightbridge Drive in Concord.
Deputies and emergency personnel arrived on scene and the baby girl was pronounced dead at 9:38 a.m.
The girl’s parents, Timothy Elvin Tatum and Ashley Kiara Lee, were taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes.
On Wednesday, Timothy Tatum was charged with second-degree murder for the death of his daughter.
His arrest was the result of the completion of the autopsy and toxicology of the victim by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim’s cause of death was the result of fentanyl toxicity.
The baby’s mother, Ashley Lee, was initially charged with misdemeanor child abuse, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to sell and deliver a controlled substance on May 24.
Timothy Tatum was initially charged with misdemeanor child abuse, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to sell and deliver a controlled substance and simple possession of a controlled substance.
During the course of the investigation, additional charges were filed against the parents.
Timothy Tatum was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, maintaining a vehicle to sell and deliver a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
Timothy Tatum and Ashley Lee were each charged with felony negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.
Tatum is scheduled for a first appearance in Cabarrus County District Court on Dec. 20, 2018.
The parents have both been in the custody of the Cabarrus County Detention Center since the May 24 death of their daughter.
Tatum currently has no bond and Lee has a total secure bond amount of $550,000.
This is still an ongoing criminal investigation and there is no additional information for release at this time. Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.
