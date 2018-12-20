Panthers Set to Start Taylor Heinicke

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
After discussions with doctors, trainers, GM Marty Hurney and owner David Tepper, the Carolina Panthers have made the decision to sit quarterback Cam Newton for this Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start in his place.
“Obviously, we felt that our best opportunity to win the football game was to have a healthy Taylor start for us this week and we’ll go from there,” Ron Rivera said. “Taylor is excited. It’s an opportunity for him to play, it’s an opportunity for him to get out there and show what he’s capable of doing and it’s good for us also to know what he can do going forward on this football team.”
Newton’s teammates remain supportive of him, and spoke nothing but encouraging words when asked about his season.
“To know what he’s been playing through has been pretty impressive," Christian McCaffrey said. "I don’t know too many guys who would do that and continue to take the hits the way he does and continue to run the ball with the tenacity he does. You can definitely get behind that. He’s a warrior, and we’ll miss him.”
Despite Newton’s shoulder injury, he will remain on the 53-man roster.
