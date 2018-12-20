‘Nothing is left,' tenants return to salvage what remains after massive south Charlotte Fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -The constant rain in south Charlotte Thursday made cleanup at the Murefield Condominiums difficult after a massive fire tore through multiple units Monday night.
“Pretty much grab whatever we can to salvage from this,” said tenant Erin Haggerty. “I mean the ceiling is gone so there is water damage. Soot is on and in everything.”
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, more than 50 firefighters battled the fire for nearly an hour Monday night.
“I was sitting on the couch in the living room right here when I saw a orange glow from outside," said tenant Connor Naufel.
Naufel was home with his dog.
“By the time I got outside, there was smoke. I could see flames coming out of their patio,” said Naufel. “I just felt helpless. I wish there was more I could have done.”
Thursday, a number of residents returned to try and salvage what they could before the rain damaged it beyond saving.
“There are some things that you can’t replace. Yeah, is awful,” said Haggerty.
“We had done our mini Christmas on Sunday, so we had gotten each other gifts. Those are pretty much destroyed,” said Naufel.
Still no word from firefighters about what caused the fire.
It happened 5 days before Christmas, and now many of the tenants are scrambling to find a temporary housing solution.
