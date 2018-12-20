NC Mountains have three highest rainfall totals in eastern US so far in 2018

JONAS RIDGE, NC (WBTV) - If you live in the North Carolina Mountains and thought this year was wetter than normal you were right.
NOAA statistics for 2018 until December 19 put Mount Mitchell with 131 inches of rain as holding the top spot for the Eastern United States.
Jonas Ridge in Burke County was close behind with 129 inches followed by Lake Toxaway near Hendersonville.
The more than 10-foot total was more than anyplace in Florida and most other southeastern states despite the hurricanes and massive flooding that came with them this year.
The rain in Jonas Ridge and Mount Mitchell caused some issues there there but more problems off the mountain where the runoff went.
In the Collettesville area rivers and creeks have stayed near the top of their banks most of the year.
“We have noticed the extra water, definitely,” said Chief Larry Price of Collettesville Fire and Rescue.
There have been flood situations several times. People have had to be rescued and roads have had to be rebuilt.
There was no loss of life, though, in the area.
“We were lucky,” said Price. Officials are hoping the heavy rain expected with the system moving through on Thursday and Friday will be the last of that this year.
It will likely put Jonas Ridge and Mt. Mitchell both over the 11 foot mark for the year.
With totals so close, it remains to be seen which one will come out number 1 for the year.
