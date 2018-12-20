More than 50 firefighters battle massive fire at condo units in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - At least 50 firefighters were needed to a control a massive two-alarm fire at condo units in Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7900 block of Greenside Court.
Officials say more than 50 firefighters controlled the fire in 45 minutes.
No injuries were reported, but at least five units were heavily damaged.
Everyone was able to self-evacuate the condo units.
Officials say the second alarm was due to the nature of the call.
The fire is under investigation, and no further information has been released concerning the cause.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.