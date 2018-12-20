Man accused of shooting two people at York gas station placed on house arrest

YORK, SC (WBTV) - More than three months after a man shot two people and then himself in the parking lot of a York gas station, he has turned himself in.
Darryl Ray Hinson Jr., 26, has been in the hospital in Charlotte ever since the shooting on Sept. 6. It happened at the On the Run Exxon Gas station on Highway 5 and Highway 161 in York.
The shooting put three York County schools and the school district on a brief lockout.
Thursday, authorities say Hinson was released from the hospital.
His mother drove him from the hospital to the Moss Justice Center, where he turned himself in and was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime for the Sept. 6 incident.
Hinson appeared in front of Judge Daniel Hall for his bond hearing. He was wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair. His defense attorney, James Boyd, says he is capable of walking but felt dizzy when he got to the Moss Justice Center.
Assistant Solicitor Matthew Hogge said Hinson went into the gas station, then came out and was standing near the bumper of his car. Two men, who Hinson did not know, pulled up to the gas station and were having a brief conversation outside of their car.
“Mr. Hinson overheard and interjected himself into that conversation,” Hogge said.
Shortly after, Hogge said Hinson retrieved a shotgun from his car and shot one of the men in his shoulder, then shot the other man in his tricep and abdomen. The second victim was standing near the front doors of the gas station.
Hinson then turned the gun on himself, prosecutors say. They say he put the gun underneath his chin and fired it.
“He is then shown in the surveillance video getting himself up and shooting himself in the chin again,” Hogge said in court.
When EMS arrived, Hogge said they thought Hinson was dead and began catering to the two men who were shot. Hinson was still alive and later sat upright. He was taken to the hospital where he has been ever since.
Defense Attorney James Boyd reiterated that Hinson did not know the two men he shot.
“It wasn’t something malicious, it was something - that we will develop eventually - that was going on in his mind,” Boyd said. “Mr. Hinson for some reason was under the impression that these two individuals were a threat to him due to paranoia or perhaps drugs, we don’t know why.”
The two men who were shot were not in the courtroom. Hogge said one of the victims requested Hinson be denied bond.
Boyd told the court that Hinson has a facial wound that will not heal, preventing him from eating. He is being nourished by a feeding tube in the meantime.
Due to the severity of his injuries, Boyd says he would need home healthcare.
“Putting him in the detention center and denying bond would be a tremendous cost to the state and the county, the care for him would be tremendous,” Boyd said.
The defense requested that Hinson be put on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He says he would be staying with his mother and then his grandparents, who both reside in Rock Hill.
They asked that he only have permission to leave the home for legal appointments with Boyd, doctor’s visits (including visits to Catawba Mental Health and Keystone Substance Abuse Services), and to attend church.
Boyd says Hinson is a resident of York County and due to his injuries, is not a flight risk.
Judge Daniel Hall granted Hinson bond, setting it at a total of $10,000, $2,500 surety bond for each charge. A surety bond requires a licensed bondsman to post the bond and be held accountable if the defendant failed to appear in court.
He also agreed to place Hinson on house arrest with the condition that he have no contact with the victims, there be no firearms in the homes, and he abide by the other conditions Boyd requested.
