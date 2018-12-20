Macaulay Culkin recreates ‘Home Alone’ for new Google ads

(CNN) - Actor Macaulay Culkin may be all grown up now, but he has reprised his star-making role in “Home Alone” in a new set of advertisements for Google Assistant.
The ads feature shot-for-shot nods to scenes from the classic Christmas movie – including Operation Kevin, the homemade meal, pranking the pizza guy and the aftershave moments.
Culkin's character, a grown-up Kevin McCallister, is helped along the way by the various features available through the Google Assistant device.
Culkin has shunned the spotlight for years, but recently he’s been making more public appearances, mostly to promote his podcast and website, both called “Bunny Ears.”
