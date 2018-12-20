’I just want it back,’ owner says of stolen South End store mascot

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A prominent piece at a South End thrift shop was stolen in the break-in early Wednesday morning.
According to a police report, someone smashed out the glass in the front door of Hidden Treasures on South Boulevard, went inside and took the item, called “Pirate Lady.” A nearby business owner reported it.
“I had no idea," said store owner Jim Lesever, who was driving back from the beach at the time. “I was inundated with calls.”
Customers driving by called after noticing the smashed glass and the missing Pirate Lady, who Lesever says has been store’s mascot since it opened 5 years ago. “It was part of the business,” Lesever said.
Lesever says he initially got Pirate Lady in hopes of attracting attention but says everyone “fell in love with it.” He calls the theft “frustrating” and “really sad.”
“They must’ve wanted something else than Pirate Lady,” Lesever thought to himself after first learning about the robbery. He says he’s still working to determine if anything else was stolen, but as of now, he can’t find anything.
While Pirate Lady was invaluable to Lesever and his business, he believes she was worth around $2,500. Lesever is thinking of offering a reward after getting over emotions of the incident. “I just want it back.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.