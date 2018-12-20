How Humane Society of Charlotte ensures less returned animals after holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It can be tempting. Just go to Charlotte Humane Society and see all the furry faces.
But the folks in Charlotte’s shelters want adopters to be ultra-sure this holiday season.
“There’s always a lot of concern from the community about people adopting this time of year, and adopting as gifts,” Emily Cook at the Humane Society of Charlotte says.
And - there’s been a lot. The humane society’s parking lot is staying packed.
“Especially the last three days,” Cook says. “It’s been a very, very busy last three days.”
That’s in part because the pens are also packed with new puppies – 15 of them total.
“[One dog] had a litter of puppies, 12 days of Christmas,” Cook says. “We couldn’t have written a better story.”
She says there’s no real connection to returned animals after Christmas. However, return numbers could increase, just because the number of total adoptions increases as well.
The ASPCA says for every 100 adoptions, count on 15 of them finding new homes after that. Cook says one of their more energetic dogs has been adopted and returned four times.
So, to try to cut down on returns, it is harder to give a gift from this humane society. The new puppy parent has to be present.
“They have to be the one to assign the adoption papers,” Cook says.
Cook adds – if for some reason an animal does not work out in its new home, they will always have a home back at the shelter.
