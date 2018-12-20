Four displaced after house fire in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Four people were left homeless on Wednesday after a house fire in Kannapolis. The fire was reported just after 3:00 pm at a house in the 1900 block of Lane Street.
Kannapolis Fire crews arrived within 3 minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the brick home. Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control and make sure no one was inside the house.
The residents were able to escape without injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time and the American Red Cross is assisting the occupants. Concord Fire, Landis Fire, Cabarrus EMS and Kannapolis Police also provided assistance on the scene.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.