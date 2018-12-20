Fortune 200 expanding in Charlotte, creating hundreds of jobs

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Technology company Cognizant is expanding in Charlotte, creating 300 new jobs.
The Fortune 200 company currently employs more than 2,700 people in North Carolina and plans to add a variety of positions in the Queen City over the next five years.
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Thursday.
“Leading companies in today’s digital economy call North Carolina home for a good reason,” Cooper said. “Our state offers a large number of talented information technology workers, and we’ve also committed the time, money, and resources to make sure our education and workforce development systems will continue to deliver the skilled people companies need.”
Francisco D'Souza, vice chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Cognizant, says as they create more jobs in Charlotte, they will continue to invest in local programs and partnerships to promote STEM skills education and workforce readiness for tech careers.
“As one of the largest technology recruiters and employers in the United States, we depend on a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce," D'Souza said.
Cognizant will partner with Carolina Community College System, local universities, and Tech Talent South, a "coding boot camp," to provide additional training programs.
Tuesday, Cooper announced Charlotte tech company AvidXchange would be hiring over 1,200 people over the next five years.
Lending Tree also plans to bring more than 400 jobs to Charlotte for its new headquarters.
Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari says with Cognizant’s expansion, 2,715 total jobs will be coming to Charlotte.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.