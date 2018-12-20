First Alert: Widespread rain to impact the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - First Alert Thursday is approaching with another round of widespread rain heading our way. This will not only be disruptive on the local level, but anyone hitting the road with early Christmas travel plans needs to prepare for a longer drive on wet highways. In Charlotte, we’re close to 16 inches ahead on rainfall for 2018, but yes, there’s another one to two inches in the forecast.
Overnight will bring even more cloud cover, and there is a chance for a few sprinkles overnight as temperatures fall back to near 40°.
There should only be scattered showers for the Thursday morning commute, but by midday, things will go downhill with widespread rain expected through the evening.
By Friday, we will see more spotty showers than steady rain, but there could even be a rumble of thunder in a few spots and it will be gray and damp all day long.
As the system pulls out Friday night into Saturday morning, very gusty winds and show showers will be likely in the mountains as cold air wraps around.
The weekend looks much better with the return of the sun! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both weekend days and the nice weather will continue right through Christmas Day.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
