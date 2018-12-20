First Alert Day: Here comes the rain!

Afternoon temperatures will range from the lower 50s in the foothills to mid to upper 50s around Charlotte to the low to mid 60s in the Sandhills. By Friday, we will see more spotty showers than steady rain, but there could be a rumble of thunder in a few spots and it will be gray and damp all day long. Highs Fridays will be in the mid to upper 50s. By the time the rain winds down late Friday, most of the WBTV viewing area will receive between one to two inches of rain, though amounts could be locally higher in the mountains where a flood watch remains in effect through Friday.