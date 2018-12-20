First Alert Day: Here comes the rain!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As we’ve stated all week long, Thursday and Friday are going to be wet – again! In Charlotte, we’re close to 16 inches ahead on rainfall for 2018, and now we’re adding even more to that yearly surplus. By the time the rain backs off late Friday, most of the WBTV viewing area will have picked up another one to two inches. As Thursday unfolds, widespread rain is expected by the midday hours and it will continue through the afternoon commute home.
Afternoon temperatures will range from the lower 50s in the foothills to mid to upper 50s around Charlotte to the low to mid 60s in the Sandhills. By Friday, we will see more spotty showers than steady rain, but there could be a rumble of thunder in a few spots and it will be gray and damp all day long. Highs Fridays will be in the mid to upper 50s. By the time the rain winds down late Friday, most of the WBTV viewing area will receive between one to two inches of rain, though amounts could be locally higher in the mountains where a flood watch remains in effect through Friday.
Speaking of the mountains, if you’re headed that way, you should know that as the system pulls out Friday night into Saturday morning, very gusty winds and snow showers will be likely in the mountains as cold air wraps around. The population centers of Boone and Blowing Rock likely won’t see more than a dusting of snow, but several inches of new snow could accumulate at ski resort level.
The weekend looks much better with the return of the sun! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both weekend days and the nice weather will continue right through Christmas Day.
Be safe on the roads today!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
