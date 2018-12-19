Escaped Ohio inmate found in hot tub wearing jumpsuit

WAVERLY, OH (FOX19) - Authorities found an escaped Pike County inmate soaking in a hot tub at a community center Tuesday,.
Autum Sapperfield, 34, was taken into custody at the Bristol Village Activity Center in Waverly after the the Pike County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a prisoner was inside the hot tub - still wearing a yellow prisoner jumpsuit.
Sheriff Charlie Reader and Interim Waverly Police Chief Dennis Crabtree were already in the area, and both apprehended Sapperfield while he was still soaking.
Earlier Tuesday, deputies set up a perimeter near Armbruster Farms, where the inmate’s jail-issued shoes were found.
Reader also had initially asked for an Ohio Highway Patrol helicopter with thermal imagery.
“Due to the dropping temperature below freezing, for the safety of the inmate and our deputies, we requested the help of local fire departments and the Highway Patrol with thermal cameras," Reader said.
Sadderfield was facing charges for possession of heroin, but will now face a felony escape charge.
The Waverly Police Department,, Waverly Fire, and the Camp Creek Fire also responded to the area.
