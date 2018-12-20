Elementary school traffic director hit by truck, suffers three broken ribs

Elementary school traffic director hit by truck, suffers three broken ribs
December 20, 2018 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 6:48 PM

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A traffic director was struck by a vehicle at a Monroe elementary school Thursday morning.

Union County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Tahira Stalberte says a truck hit the traffic director at Rocky River Elementary School.

The traffic director suffered three broken ribs, a broken collar bone and a cut on his head, Stalberte said, but he appears to be OK.

“Thank you for all of your concerns,” Stalberte said in a letter to parents.

The school is located on N Rocky River Road in Monroe.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.