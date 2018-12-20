DWI crash leaves child in critical condition, injures three others

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man is charged with DWI in a multi-vehicle crash that injured four people, including two children, in Gastonia Thursday morning.
The three-vehicle wreck happened around 6:53 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. Garrison Boulevard, shutting the area down until around 10 a.m.
Police say 57-year-old Clifford Scoggin was driving a Dodge Ram when he rear-ended a Nissan Sentra, causing the Sentra to rear-end a Honda Pilot.
The 37-year-old driver of the Nissan and her two children, an 11 and 7-year-old, were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. The children were then transferred to Carolinas Medical Center, where the 11-year-old is listed in critical condition. Police say the 7-year-old is in stable condition.
The driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries.
Scoggin was charged with DWI, driving while license revoked, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and red light violation. He is being jailed under a $250,000 bond.
Police say additional charges are possible as the crash remains under investigation.
