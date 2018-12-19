Cops: Summerville road rage driver arrested after victim takes out machete

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Police officers say they have arrested a man in a road rage incident in Summerville after one of his victims took out a machete.
Police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Michael Olean and charged him with third-degree assault and battery and disorderly conduct.
The incident happened Tuesday evening after police say Olean cut off several drivers and “flipped them off” in the area of the Nexton Parkway.
Investigators say one of the drivers, identified as the victim, then followed Olean while relaying information to 911 operators.
Police say at one point, Olean stopped in the median and the victim stopped behind him. The police report states Olean got out of his car, threatened to physically assault the victim and cursed at him.
The victim said he then took out a machete from his car in self defense at which point the suspect drove off.
According to police, the suspect then stopped again, approached the victim’s car and punched the victim’s driver’s side window.
The investigation began when officers responded to North Maple Street at the railroad tracks for a report of a pair of motorists who were “physically fighting in the roadway” on North Maple Street.
Responding officers found the suspect and victim were in their respective cars.
An officer said based on the information he received, he believed the suspect was armed and dangerous, so he drew his gun and ordered the driver out of the car. The suspect was then detained.
The victim said he was traveling on Nexton Parkway when the suspect’s car exited from I-26 and cut him off along with several other cars.
According to the victim, while the suspect cut people off he also “flipped off” other drivers.
The victim said he followed the suspect’s vehicle and called 911 to provide information to authorities. The victim told officers that the suspect “brake checked” him before pulling off into the median near Mill House Road.
The victim said after stopping a safe distance behind the suspect’s car, the suspect got out out of his car, approached the victim and said he would,"Kick his ***" and cursed at him.
The victim said he took out a machete from his car for “self-defense.”
A police report states the suspect then got into his car and drove off as the victim continued to follow the suspect’s car and relay information to 911 dispatchers.
According to the victim, the suspect stopped on North Maple Street, got out of his car and approached the victim’s vehicle while yelling and cursing at him. The victim told officers that the suspect told him to get out of his car and that he was going to beat him up.
A report states the suspect also told the victim that he was going to shoot him.
The victim said the suspect punched the his front door window and returned to his car.
According to investigators, the suspect admitted to confronting the victim, threatening to shoot him and punching his window.
