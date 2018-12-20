Charlotte selected as winner in Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The city has just been named a winner in the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge. This comes after city leaders announced plans on how to create a better environment while reducing carbon emissions and other possible issues that impact our climate.
The challenged started in June and is a two-year, $70 million program that will allow a total of 20 cities to invest in resources that would reduce our carbon footprint.
“It really means that we are taking a big step forward,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.
The millions Bloomberg’s folks are giving the city in this partnership will allow city leaders to use more money in fighting climate change, like better access to public transportation.
“When someone’s child is suffering because of asthma because of dirty air or when a house floods because of a hurricane, they don’t a member of Congress, they call their mayor,” said Michael Bloomberg, the former Mayor of New York.
This way, Charlotte will be a city that’s known for having a healthier lifestyle. Officials are hoping with that kind of brand, more people and businesses will want to make their way here.
“Fighting climate change and growing the economy go hand-in-hand. It’s what this is all about. It’s something mayors understand,” Bloomberg continued.
This announcement comes after city council approved a strategic energy action plan. It’s a blueprint to make sure the city meets sustainable energy goals and reduces the use of greenhouse gas over the next several years.
“Which help people live longer and healthier lives,” Bloomberg added.
It’s not clear exactly how the money from this challenge will be spent. Bloomberg said whatever is done is all up to city council and he will not have a say. He is, however, willing to give advice.
