Carnival Cruise Line says autistic man climbed deck rail, went overboard

(CNN) - Carnival Cruise Line says an autistic man from the Atlanta-area died after falling overboard.
A statement from the company says the 22-year-old man went missing on the Carnival Fantasy, which left Mobile, Al. on Saturday.
According to the US Coast Guard, Luke Renner could not be located when the ship arrived in Mexico Monday.
Carnival said in a statement that Renner climbed over the deck railing and jumped off the ship.
“His family believes he may have been under the mistaken assumption that he was going swimming,” a Carnival statement said.
"Luke is with Jesus now, jumping up and down, and he can express himself clearly, and be understood. No more seizures, no more meds. We can't wait to talk to him," the family said in a statement.
Renner was traveling with special needs group Wishes 4 Me. The family said in a statement they did not case blame on the organization.
"Although we are devastated by his death, we are thankful he was there with people we loved and trusted, when he died. We are confident Wishes 4 Me watched over him with the utmost care and we do not hold them in any way responsible," the family said.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.