Car left running and unattended stolen, three people arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A white Honda Accord was stolen from an apartment complex Tuesday morning after being left running and unattended. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the same car was used in an armed robbery Wednesday evening around 7:05 p.m. in east Charlotte in the 2300 block of Dunlavin Way.
Police say the adult male victim was robbed at gunpoint in a parking lot but was not injured. Four male suspects were involved in the robbery, officials say.
About 35 minutes later the car was located traveling on Queen City Boulevard, police say. The CMPD helicopter responded and began to follow the car as one suspect exited the vehicle on Pawtucket Road.
Three additional suspects remained in the car which police say they encountered on Little Rock Road. Officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop so a vehicle pursuit occurred. The pursuit ended when the vehicle hit another car on Queen City Boulevard at Mulberry Church Road.
Officials say no one was injured during the crash.
The three remaining suspects in the car ran from the scene and was later arrested. The suspect who exited the car on Pawtucket Road was also arrested.
Damuri Bailey, Dedrick Benton, Octavion McClellan and Tavon Wingo were arrested in connection to the case.
