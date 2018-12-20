Bus driver involved in accident in China Grove now identified

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The driver of a school bus who died on Monday morning in China Grove has now been identified.
School officials say that Harold Bodnar, 80, passed away. Bodnar was the driver of a bus carrying students from China Grove Middle School when the bus ran off the road.
The accident happened at the intersection of N. Main Street and Highway 152.
China Grove Police say Bodnar may have had a medical condition and did not die as a result of the accident.
No students were injured.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/harold-bodnar039s-funeral
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main Street, China Grove officiated by Pastor Larry Beaver. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home.
