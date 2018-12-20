Blue lights, sirens, police, and lots of kids combine for fun at Target in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Dozens of kids and dozens of police officers in Kannapolis had a really great day despite the gloomy weather.
Part one of the annual Cops Target Kids for Christmas event was held on Thursday at the Kannapolis Target store.
More than a few shoppers did a doubletake when this fleet of Kannapolis police cars, lights on, sirens blaring, rolled into the Target parking lot.
“The program pairs a child up with a police officer on a special day where the two will spend time together shopping,” said KPD Captain Pat Patty. “Each child will enjoy breakfast and lunch from other community sponsors, a parade in the police cars and have a chance to meet and have their picture taken with Santa.”
The kids are selected by the school system.
“The guidance counselors in each of the school have a tremendous amount of input on the children chosen,” Captain Patty added. “The partnerships between the schools, police, local businesses and the community have been extraordinary. Many children who are chosen would not have any Christmas if it were not for this program.”
Shoppers inside also were amazed to see so many police officers, Charlotte 49’er and Western Carolina football players, and kids, on an all-out shopping spree.
Officers brought their families to shop with the kids…they spent time in the toy aisles and shopping for clothes, each child able to spend about $400 each.
They also had breakfast and lunch with the officers…and after about two hours picking the store clean, they loaded up their carts, and then the police cars, to give the kids another patrol car parade.
And come Saturday, they’ll do this again, with about two dozen more kids.
“I can’t say enough about Kannapolis, the police, and of course Target,” said store worker Tina Marie. “Everybody gets together and it’s really a lot of fun.”
