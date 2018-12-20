Atrium Health and Navicent Health sign strategic combination agreement

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Atrium Health and Navicent Health announced that they have officially signed the definitive agreement for their strategic combination.
According to Atrium Health officials, both the Atrium Health Board of Commissioners and the Navicent Health Board of Directors subsequently voted unanimously to approve this strategic combination, which will be effective January 1, 2019.
A press release states that Navicent Health will be a hub for Atrium Health for central and south Georgia.
“This important milestone demonstrates our continued commitment to creating a personalized care experience for each and every patient and community we serve,” said Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “By the joining of two well respected healthcare organizations, we will have the privilege to provide even greater access and care for existing and new communities throughout central and south Georgia, while we continue to live our mission to improve health, elevate hope, and advance healing – for all.”
“The combination of Atrium Health and Navicent Health brings together two highly aligned healthcare systems with similar missions and culture and promises to deliver enhanced levels of care throughout the region with multiple service lines for the development of healthy communities,” said Dr. Ninfa M. Saunders, president and CEO of Navicent Health.
The signed agreement includes the following:
- Navicent Health will be established as the central and south Georgia hub for the Atrium Health network, led by the Navicent Health president and CEO, directing Atrium Health initiatives in the region and enhancing the capabilities of the physician community to allow more patients to stay close to home for care.
- Together, Atrium Health and Navicent Health will provide a capital investment which includes $400 million for routine expenditures and designated strategic expenditures to be funded from Navicent Health, $250 million for additional strategic expenditures to be funded by Atrium Health; $175 million for discretionary expenditures to be funded by Atrium Health and $175 million to be funded by Navicent Health.
- Navicent Health, in the combination with Atrium Health, will continue to invest in the central Georgia area to identify and address unmet needs of the underserved and uninsured communities.
- Atrium Health will maintain and expand Navicent Health’s core services, including its nationally verified Level I trauma center, tertiary services and teaching hospital.
- Navicent Health will have two members nominated to the system-wide Atrium Health Board of Commissioners or Board of Advisors.
- Navicent Health will continue to be guided by a local board which will include two members from Atrium Health.
For more information and frequently asked questions, please visit AtriumHealth.org/WelcomeNavicentHealth.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.