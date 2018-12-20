APNewsBreak: US miscalculated benefits of oil train brakes

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2013 file photo, a fireball goes up at the site of an oil train derailment near Casselton, N.D. The Trump administration vastly understated the potential benefits of installing more advanced brakes on trains that haul explosive fuels when it cancelled a requirement for railroads to begin using the equipment. A government analysis used by the administration to justify the cancellation omitted up to $117 million in potential reduced damages from using electronic brakes. Department of Transportation officials acknowledged the error after it was discovered by The Associated Press during a review of federal documents but said it would not have changed their decision. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy, File) (AP)