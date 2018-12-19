USO of North Carolina welcomes soldiers as they head home for holidays

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - More than 3,000 of the US Army’s newest soldiers are heading home for the holidays after basic training at Fort Jackson. They flew out of the Charlotte airport and got a warm welcome from the USO of North Carolina to kick off their break.
The USO hosted “Operation Exodus” where 75 volunteers greeted the soldiers with gift packs, coffee, snacks and more.
The organization also took the event as an opportunity to teach these new soldiers about the unique resources the USO provides.
“We’re with the military from the day they join the army, through their period of service and as they transition out,” USO North Carolina President John Falkenbury said. “We have programs to help them every step of the way."
The soldiers are grateful for the opportunity to relax and unwind before flying home for the first time in several months, just in time for Christmas.
“It’s overwhelming but it’s cool," Specialist Clayton Schmidt said. “It’s a nice break from the rigors of training.”
USO North Carolina is the oldest operating USO in the world. The USO center at the Charlotte airport has been there for 11 years. It typically sees 13,000 soldiers each month, but on Wednesday it saw 3,3000 in one day.
