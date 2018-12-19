Update: Two killed in crash in Salisbury on Sunday

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Highway Patrol has now confirmed that two people died in a crash on Mooresville Road on Sunday night.
According to the NCSHP, the incident happened in the 3000 block of Mooresville Road, about four miles west of Salisbury.
The road was closed in both directions late Sunday night.
The driver, Scott Vernon Harold Aubin, 37, from Concord, was killed, along with a passenger, Jonathan Jason Palafox, 33, of Kannapolis. A passenger in the back of the car, Rebecca Litaker, 27, of Kannapolis, was also injured.
Troopers said that around 10:35 p.m., the three were riding in a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina east on Mooresville Road near Neel Road when they ran off road to the right. Aubin overcorrected trying to get back on the road. The car skidded across the road to the left, traveled off the road and struck a tree.
