UNC basketball coach Roy Williams signs 8-year contract extension

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) - The University of North Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham announced Wednesday that head basketball coach Roy Williams has signed an eight-year contract extension.
Williams' extension was one of 18 UNC athletics contracts that were announced on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the school.
The release says that UNC has signed or is announcing:
- Contracts and/or contract extensions with 11 head coaches, including Williams’ extension, which runs through 2027-28;
- Personal service contracts for four head coaches with Nike;
- A 10-year extension for Carolina Athletics with Nike;
- And a 12-year extension for the department with Learfield Communications.
Williams has been head coach at UNC for 16 seasons and has a record of 432-128. UNC has won three NCAA titles under Williams — 2005, 2009 and 2017.
“I’m grateful and humbled in the University’s continued faith in my leadership of the basketball program,” said Williams. “When I coached at Kansas my contracts with Nike and our media partner were private, and UNC respected and honored that for 15 years. However, times have changed and understanding the environment that college basketball faces now, Chancellor Folt, Bubba (Cunningham) and I agreed the correct and proper thing would be to disclose those terms.”
UNC also announced contract extensions for Anson Dorrance (women's soccer), Mike Fox (baseball), Jenny Levy (women's lacrosse), Brian Kalbas (women's tennis), Sam Paul (men's tennis), and Carlos Somoano (men's soccer). Those six coaches re-signed through 2023. Coleman Scott (wrestling) re-signed through 2021.
Joe Breschi (men’s lacrosse), Donna Papa (softball) and Joe Sagula (volleyball) signed multi-year contracts for the first time. Each signed five-year contracts through 2023.
“It’s a pretty remarkable day when you can announce contracts and extensions for 11 head coaches, particularly when you have as accomplished a group as we are fortunate to work with here at Carolina,” said Cunningham in the release. “These 11 coaches include seven who have won 32 national championships, and are dedicated to winning in the classroom and our community.
“We’re also pleased to highlight today the financial impact our partnerships with Nike and Learfield have on our ability to provide opportunities for nearly 800 student-athletes and the positive impact those relationships have on our campus as a whole.”
Williams will earn more than $6.8 million in total salary as the head coach over the next 10 seasons, according to figures listed in his contract. That total does not include supplemental compensation that ranges from $1.7 million to $2.15 million each season for the next 10 seasons.
