UN Climate Action official names Charlotte winner of climate challenge

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Action, declared Charlotte as one of only 19 cities across the country that were selected as winners of the American Cities Climate Challenge.
Bloomberg made the announcement at the UNC Charlotte Center City Garden along with Mayor Vi Lyles.
“With Washington asleep at the wheel, cities like Charlotte are leading the way in the fight against climate change,” said Bloomberg. “Charlotte took on our Climate Challenge with an ambitious plan to tackle emissions from their buildings and transportation network, and we’re glad to support Mayor Lyles and her team as they work to build a healthier and stronger future.”
As a winner of this challenge, Charlotte will now be accepted into a two-year acceleration program that will provide the city with millions of dollars in resources and access to cutting-edge support to assist in reducing carbon from the local environment.
Specific plans for the city’s involvement with the program will include a push to increase access to public transit by an average of 41 percent, an analysis of how to modernize development to address sprawl and a look into ways to create new financing programs for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.
