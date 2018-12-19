Three in double-figures; 49ers top ECU

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Charlotte, N.C. — Jon Davis, Malik Martin, and Milos Supica combined for 41 points as the Charlotte 49ers (3-5) secured a 55-49 victory over the visiting ECU Pirates (6-5) inside Halton Arena, Tuesday evening.
“We are growing, and it wasn’t a beautiful game but sometimes it just has to be that way,” Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez said. “As a group we are trying to find our small victories, and we are trying to enjoy the small victories and use them in our future development. Then, we put them behind us and attack the next challenge. We challenged the guys to play hard today and to hit first and to attack the game. I think we did a really good job of that tonight and we were able to come out with a win.”
On top of his 18 points tonight, Davis stuffed the stat sheet and almost recorded a triple-double, as he grabbed a career-high tying eight rebounds and tallied seven assists. Martin scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Milos Supica scored 10 while grabbing eight rebounds. Jailan Haslem grabbed seven rebounds off the bench.
ECU had a trio in double-figures with Jayden Gardner, Seth Leday, and Shawn Williams compiling 11, 14, and 16 points, respectively.
Charlotte’s defense limited ECU to 36.5% shooting from the field and just 29.6% shooting in the second half while holding ECU to 49 total points with just 23 points coming in the second half.
The 49ers jumped out a 6-0 lead thanks to a pair of threes from Martin and Jaylan McGill. Martin added another lay-up at the 16:35 mark before a 9-3 run by the Pirates tied the game at 11 with less than 12 minutes remaining in the first half.
The remainder of the first half proved to be a defensive battle between the teams. Charlotte finished the half on a 12-5 run and headed into the break with a 33-26 advantage over the Pirates. This marked the first time this season that the 49ers have entered the half with a lead.
The Pirates quickly closed the gap with a 7-0 run to begin the second half of play; however, Charlotte answered with a 6-0 run of its own to push its lead back to 39-33 with 11:30 on the clock.
Charlotte’s John Kitoko entered the game for the first time in the second half and gave the 49ers a boost with four points in three minutes to give Charlotte a 46-41 lead with eight minutes remaining in the game.
A lay-up by Martin stretched the lead to 51-44 before ECU responded with a 5-0 run including a three-pointer at the 1:54 mark to cut the margin down to 51-49.
With seven seconds on the clock, Davis stepped to the free throw line and knocked down both shots from the charity stripe to give the 49ers a 53-49 lead. The ensuing possession by the Pirates resulted in a turnover to give the 49ers the ball back with seven seconds left and a four-point lead. Charlotte’s Brandon Younger closed the game out with two free throws, giving him seven points on the night.
Charlotte 49ers will play their next three games away from campus, in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii, Dec. 22-25. The 49ers open against TCU at 12:30 a.m. this Sunday, December 23rd.
