Three in double-figures; 49ers top ECU

“We are growing, and it wasn’t a beautiful game but sometimes it just has to be that way,” Charlotte coach Ron Sanchez said. “As a group we are trying to find our small victories, and we are trying to enjoy the small victories and use them in our future development. Then, we put them behind us and attack the next challenge. We challenged the guys to play hard today and to hit first and to attack the game. I think we did a really good job of that tonight and we were able to come out with a win.”