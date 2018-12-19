Students make case for saving North Rowan High

SPENCER, NC (WBTV) - A group of students from North Rowan High is making the case as to why they want their school saved for the next generation.
The home of the Cavaliers, North Rowan High in Spencer was built 60 years ago, and is one of the first that would be closed if a proposed school consolidation plan goes through.
“We’re not even at half capacity inside that building in a very aging facility," explained Rowan-Salisbury Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody.
The idea is to close some schools, while also building some new larger schools, so that one new school would replace two-three older schools.
The plan includes a three-tier schedule of schools to be closed and demolished.
Built for 1100 students, North Rowan has around 520…and on Wednesday a few of them talked about why they want to save North Rowan.
The students visited the WBTV Salisbury bureau to make the case, before going back to the school for the community input session.
“Our school should not be closed down because of lack of respect from past superintendents and the school board," said sophomore Paul Wilhoit. "There’s been a lack of redistricting that’s causing the major changes in the schools.”
Some feel North Rowan could thrive, if the school could offer specialized classes.
“We need something exclusive that would draw new students in," said Isabella Smith, a 10th grader at NRHS. “Something like a new academy, but that only North has that could bring in kids from other schools or even other cities.”
“If we had classes that would attract students to North Rowan, I think that would be a better option than just to shut the school down," added NRHS alum Megan Braun.
Others say tearing down this school would hurt sense of community that has grown up around it.
“Our school system is disenfranchising and suppressing the North community by giving every other community a new school or something to look forward to while all that North students get is a $700,000 budget to tear the school down," said Anna Everhart, a 10th grader at NRHS.
“North is a family, and you can’t separate family," added Abby Smith.
Some of these same students were meeting with the superintendent today to express their concerns.
