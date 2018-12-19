Police arrest armed robbery suspect after chase ends on The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - CMPD officers arrested an individual believed to be involved in an armed robbery that led to the theft of a woman’s car near Uptown on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to calls from the victim at 10:23 a.m. on N. Graham St. after she reported that her blue Honda CRV had been stolen at gunpoint by a male suspect.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle nearby but a chase ensued after the driver refused to stop. The chase came to a halt on The Plaza near Plaza Park Dr. after the suspect finally came to a stop and officers were able to take him into custody.
The suspect has been identified as Dionte Evans, 19, and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment before being released and brought to the Mecklenburg County Jail. Evans has been charged with armed robbery and operating a motor vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.