Person killed in crash involving tractor trailer in Newton

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash involving a tractor trailer in Newton Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened near Southwest Boulevard and Pinehurst Lane in Newton.
The crash involved a car and a tractor trailer but there’s no word on what caused the crash.
The person in the car was the person who was killed. Officials did not discuss the condition of the person in the tractor trailer.
The road was temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear the scene.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
