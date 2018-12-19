One more day of dry weather before rain moves in

There should only be scattered showers on Thursday morning, but by midday, things will go downhill with widespread rain expected. By Friday, we will see more spotty showers than steady rain, but there could even be a rumble of thunder in a few spots and it will be gray and damp all day long. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 50s, so there’s no threat of ice or snow with this system. By the time the rain winds down late Friday, most of the WBTV viewing area will receive between one and two inches of rain.