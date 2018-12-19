One more day of dry weather before rain moves in

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One more day of dry weather…
Wednesday looks to be nice and dry with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 50s, a little above average for this time of the year. As a storm system now over the northern Gulf Coast heads our way, clouds will be on the increase as our Wednesday unfolds.
Wednesday night will bring even more cloud cover, and while the rain will stay at bay during the evening hours, there is a chance for a few sprinkles overnight as temperatures fall back to near 40°.
Thursday and Friday are looking wet – again! If you have late week travel plans, be prepared for more rain. In Charlotte, we’re close to 16 inches ahead on rainfall for 2018, but yes, there’s more in the forecast.
There should only be scattered showers on Thursday morning, but by midday, things will go downhill with widespread rain expected. By Friday, we will see more spotty showers than steady rain, but there could even be a rumble of thunder in a few spots and it will be gray and damp all day long. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 50s, so there’s no threat of ice or snow with this system. By the time the rain winds down late Friday, most of the WBTV viewing area will receive between one and two inches of rain.
The weekend looks much better with the return of the sun! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s both weekend days and the nice weather will continue right through Christmas Day.
Hope you have a great hump day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.