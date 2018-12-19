New updates announced for I-77 Express project

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - I-77 Mobility Partners, the group responsible for completing the 26-mile I-77 corridor from I-277 in Charlotte to Exit 36 in Mooresville, has released updates involving the scheduled opening of the roadway.
The group released on Wednesday their plans to open the northern portion of the toll lanes by the end of the first quarter or 2019 while the entire 26 miles is now expected to be completed by summer 2019.
“I-77 Mobility Partners set an ambitious goal for itself to open lanes by the end of 2018. In collaboration with Sugar Creek Construction and NCDOT, we have made significant progress to improve this important corridor. We are adjusting our timeline due to factors like expanded project scope and unforeseen weather events,” said Javier Tamargo, CEO of I-77 Mobility Partners.
“We are proud that the express lanes project will still be delivered much faster than traditional road construction and financing would have allowed. We appreciate the public’s attention to safety in the work zone, which is always a priority for I-77 Mobility Partners. We look forward to opening the lanes in 2019 and offering drivers a new transportation option from uptown Charlotte to Mooresville.”
Upon opening, the Express lanes will be operated in toll “segments” and rates for each segment will be displayed prior to drivers entering that portion. Those interested in learning more can always www.I77Express.com to see the applicable toll rates and to learn more about how to use the express lanes.
